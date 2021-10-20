 
pakistan
Wednesday Oct 20 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday Oct 20, 2021

Shaukat Tarin gestures during a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. — AFP/File
Shaukat Tarin gestures during a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Shaukat Tarin to get Senate ticket from KP after PTI Senator Ayub Afridi resigns.
  • Afridi to be made premier's aide on SAFRON (State and Frontier Regions).
  • Tarin's term as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to move to get Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin elected as a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after PTI's Ayub Afridi resigned as a senator, sources said, adding that the lawmaker will be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide of SAFRON (State and Frontier Regions).

The government appointed Tarin as an adviser after his six-month stint as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

An official notification issued on the appointment read that Tarin's new status will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

The finance minister was supposed to get elected as a senator — a prerequisite to continue as finance minister — as the six-month time limit to elect him as a member of Parliament expired on Friday.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as the finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

With the finance minister's six-month term having come to an end, as per law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees.

Once Tarin has been elected as a senator, he will get his finance ministry portfolio back, the sources added.

More From Pakistan:

NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan

NATO thanks Pakistan for evacuation endeavours in Afghanistan
Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir Jaffer irks court with attempt to interrupt proceedings
Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’

Shireen clashes with Imaan online, says personal attacks on premier ‘shameful’
SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed

SC wants delay in restoration of Punjab's local govt institutions probed
Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year

Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count falls to lowest level in a year
T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble

T20 World Cup: Sania Mirza joins Shoaib Malik in bio-secure bubble
A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools

A robotics challenge and STEAM learning at public schools
Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism

Shahbaz Gill lashes out at Maryam Nawaz over Toshakhana criticism
Motion to hold vote of no confidence against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal passed

Motion to hold vote of no confidence against Balochistan CM Jam Kamal passed
Rawalpindi first stop as PDM eyes country-wide anti-government protests

Rawalpindi first stop as PDM eyes country-wide anti-government protests
Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Negotiations with IMF moving forward positively: SBP governor

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

Govt seizes 30 metric tons of sugar being sold in black market

Latest

view all