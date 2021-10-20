Govt decides to get Shaukat Tarin elected as Senator from KP

Shaukat Tarin gestures during a pre-budget press conference in Islamabad on June 10, 2021. — AFP/File

Shaukat Tarin to get Senate ticket from KP after PTI Senator Ayub Afridi resigns.

Afridi to be made premier's aide on SAFRON (State and Frontier Regions).



Tarin's term as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to move to get Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin elected as a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, sources informed Geo News on Wednesday.

The decision was taken after PTI's Ayub Afridi resigned as a senator, sources said, adding that the lawmaker will be appointed as Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide of SAFRON (State and Frontier Regions).

The government appointed Tarin as an adviser after his six-month stint as finance minister ended last week on Friday.

An official notification issued on the appointment read that Tarin's new status will be equivalent to that of a federal minister.

The finance minister was supposed to get elected as a senator — a prerequisite to continue as finance minister — as the six-month time limit to elect him as a member of Parliament expired on Friday.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Tarin as the finance minister in a federal cabinet reshuffle, replacing Hammad Azhar — only a few weeks after he was given the portfolio.

With the finance minister's six-month term having come to an end, as per law, Tarin will not be able to chair the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and other cabinet committees.

Once Tarin has been elected as a senator, he will get his finance ministry portfolio back, the sources added.