Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday shared behind-the-scene pictures from the Earthshot Prize award ceremony held on Sunday.

The couple shared the pictures on their Twitter and Instagram accounts with caption, "behind the scenes at the first ever @EarthshotPrize Awards."

Prince William bestowed his inaugural "Earthshot" environmental prize at a gala ceremony on Sunday, after a buildup marked by royal displeasure at world leaders' inaction on climate change.