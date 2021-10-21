K-Electric seeks over Rs3 per unit hike in power tariff

K-Electric seeks further hike in power tariff.

KARACHI: A few days after the government announced an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit, K-Electric, the sole electricity supplier in Karachi, has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking a Rs3.45 per unit hike in the rate of electricity.

According to NEPRA, K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September.

NEPRA has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.



Power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs6.64 billion if the K-Electric plea gets a nod from the regulatory authority.

Rs1.39 increase in power tariff will be applicable from Nov 1



Earlier on October 15, the government had decided to increase the power tariff keeping in view the soaring circular debt of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar had said.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad along with the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Azhar had said that this increase in power tariff of Rs1.39 will be applicable from November 1.

"We now have the capacity to generate enough electricity, therefore we want to increase the demand. We introduced an industrial package last year which has been successful as we have seen a 15% increase in demand," the minister had said.

"Meanwhile, we have also seen a 6-7% increase in the demand for electricity as the peak hours for the industrial sector have been removed."