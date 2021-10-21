 
pakistan
Thursday Oct 21 2021
By
SRSaifur Rahman

K-Electric seeks over Rs3 per unit hike in power tariff

By
SRSaifur Rahman

Thursday Oct 21, 2021

K-Electric seeks further hike in power tariff.
K-Electric seeks further hike in power tariff.   
  • Power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs6.64 billion if the K-Electric plea gets NEPRA's nod.  
  • K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment for the month of September.
  • NEPRA has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

KARACHI: A few days after the government announced an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.39 per unit, K-Electric, the sole electricity supplier in Karachi, has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), seeking a Rs3.45 per unit hike in the rate of electricity. 

According to NEPRA, K-Electric has requested an increase in power tariff on account of the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for September.

Related items

NEPRA has fixed November 3 as the date to hear K-Electric’s request.

Power consumers will have to bear an additional burden of Rs6.64 billion if the K-Electric plea gets a nod from the regulatory authority.

Rs1.39 increase in power tariff will be applicable from Nov 1

Earlier on October 15, the government had decided to increase the power tariff keeping in view the soaring circular debt of Pakistan, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar had said.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad along with the State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Azhar had said that this increase in power tariff of Rs1.39 will be applicable from November 1.

"We now have the capacity to generate enough electricity, therefore we want to increase the demand. We introduced an industrial package last year which has been successful as we have seen a 15% increase in demand," the minister had said.

"Meanwhile, we have also seen a 6-7% increase in the demand for electricity as the peak hours for the industrial sector have been removed."

More From Pakistan:

CTD, police shoot dead three Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in Peshawar

CTD, police shoot dead three Daesh-Khorasan terrorists in Peshawar
ECP wants PTI's Azam Swati to appear in person to explain allegations against commission

ECP wants PTI's Azam Swati to appear in person to explain allegations against commission
Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore

Punjab directs PTA to suspend internet services in specific areas of Lahore
Two FC soldiers, two police constables martyred in IED blast: ISPR

Two FC soldiers, two police constables martyred in IED blast: ISPR
COVID-19 vaccination drive needs improvement in Karachi, Hyderabad: Asad Umar

COVID-19 vaccination drive needs improvement in Karachi, Hyderabad: Asad Umar

Dua Mangi identifies three suspects as her kidnappers

Dua Mangi identifies three suspects as her kidnappers
Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months

Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 25,000-mark after over seven months
Pakistan, IMF 'close' to reaching staff-level agreement: Shaukat Tarin

Pakistan, IMF 'close' to reaching staff-level agreement: Shaukat Tarin
Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan

Soldier embraces martyrdom as terrorists attack security checkpoint in Balochistan
Pakistan's inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world: report

Pakistan's inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world: report
Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song

Jemima asks Pakistani Twitterati to recommend best contemporary wedding song
Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

Rain likely from Friday to Sunday in upper, central parts of Pakistan

Latest

view all