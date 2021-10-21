Meghan Markle, Prince Harry treated as ‘royals’ by US entourage: ‘It’s absurd!’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for promoting their royal treatment by the US entourage.



Royal historian, Dr Edward Owens made this claim during his interview with Express UK and there he was quoted saying, “How does that individual remain self-sufficient and how do they continue to enjoy this very lavish lifestyle that they’ve become accustomed to?”

He later went on to criticize Prince Harry by adding, “Harry’s been waited on hand and foot by servants since he was born."

“And by the sound of things, Meghan and he have still surrounded themselves with this big entourage of people who are looking after them like they are still a prince and princess.”