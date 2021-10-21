 
Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Injured Jonathan Goodwin shares picture from hospital bed

Jonathan Goodwin is recuperating at a hospital after being seriously wounded in an accident during a rehearsal for NBC’s new “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” show.

He sent a message to his thousands of fans from the hospital bed on Wednesday.

"A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing," he wrote on Instagram while sharing a his picture.

He added, "Truly incredible. I will have a lot to say on that matter and the benefits of being kind in the future.. but thank you. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and support. It literally has been a lifesaver."

According to reports, Goodwin, who was wearing a straitjacket, was crushed between two cars in mid-air and then plunged dozens of feet to the ground, at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, a week ago. 

