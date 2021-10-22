 
pakistan
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan secures LNG cargoes from Qatar to meet winter demand

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

File photo
File photo

  • Hammad Azhar says govt has been able to secure LNG cargoes under a long-term deal. 
  • However, he refrains from specifying how many cargoes the govt secured. 
  • Spot LNG prices are already trading at record levels in the global market. 

The government has secured cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar to meet energy demands for consumers, as costs surge, as per a report in The News.  

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar announced the development Thursday, saying that the government has secured LNG cargoes under a long-term deal. 

"Some of the import shipments are from the new Qatar agreement at 10.2% of Brent," said the minister.

However, the minister did not confirm how many cargoes the government has secured for the November-January period. 

Pakistan earlier last week did not receive a single quotation in a bidding process for spot purchase seeking eight LNG cargoes for delivery over December to January period, raising concerns about a potential energy crisis amid peak demand.

The minister was upbeat about meeting the seasonal peak demand through a combination of measures being taken.

Consumers are bracing themselves for a severe LNG crisis during the winter season. For one, sourcing LNG has become a problem for countries. Another problem is that the price of gas has surged a great deal over the past couple of months. 

"There is a dire need to aggressively source natural gas from wherever it is deemed feasible," said an industry official. The reliance on regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) has been on the rise with depleting domestic reserves of natural gas. Thermal power generation with RLNG proved to be a relatively new addition, helping produce clean energy at competitive rates.

Significant growth of RLNG usage in the energy mix has helped in improving supply to various power plants. RLNG is also supplied to fertilizer plants, industrial and transport sectors. It is learnt that the government is trying to explore all options to meet the peak winter demand for natural gas.

A natural gas crisis would be catastrophic in the harsh winter in the absence of spot purchases, which are hard to find these days amid the commodity's rare demand across the world.

The present government is employing a proactive and innovative approach to sustain LNG supplies while extending outreach on a war-footing basis through trade diplomacy and consultation with stakeholders.

In the global market, the spot LNG prices are already trading at record levels amid high demand from almost all major importing nations in Europe and Asian countries like Japan, South Korea, China and India.

 Subsequently, there has been a five-fold increase in the price of spot LNG cargo since early 2021 as the gap between demand and supply widens.

More From Pakistan:

UAE's MoU with IIOJ&K 'major success' for India: Ex-Pakistani diplomat

UAE's MoU with IIOJ&K 'major success' for India: Ex-Pakistani diplomat
Punjab IG orders strict action against protesters who block highways

Punjab IG orders strict action against protesters who block highways
Maryam Nawaz 'spreading evil' in tandem with journalists: Shahbaz Gill

Maryam Nawaz 'spreading evil' in tandem with journalists: Shahbaz Gill
PM Imran Khan seeks to shield innocent minds from online pornographic content

PM Imran Khan seeks to shield innocent minds from online pornographic content
PDM announces country-wide protests against inflation tomorrow after Friday prayers

PDM announces country-wide protests against inflation tomorrow after Friday prayers

34 of 65 Balochistan Assembly members have taken refuge at speaker's house: Buledi

34 of 65 Balochistan Assembly members have taken refuge at speaker's house: Buledi
Interior minister warns Opposition against taking law into their hands

Interior minister warns Opposition against taking law into their hands
Imran Khan will shiver if Nawaz Sharif announces his return, says Zubair

Imran Khan will shiver if Nawaz Sharif announces his return, says Zubair
PPP clarifies Bilawal's 'anti media' remarks, says they were taken out of context

PPP clarifies Bilawal's 'anti media' remarks, says they were taken out of context
PM Imran Khan meets Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

PM Imran Khan meets Karachi Corps Commander Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum

FM Qureshi assures interim Afghan PM of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance

FM Qureshi assures interim Afghan PM of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance
Assets beyond means case: SC grants bail to Khursheed Shah

Assets beyond means case: SC grants bail to Khursheed Shah

Latest

view all