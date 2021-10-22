 
entertainment
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fear’ for Charlotte, Louis’ future: ‘They’ll need jobs!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 22, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly worried about how Prince Charles’ reformation of the monarchy may impact Princes Charlotte and Louis’ future prospects.

Royal commentator Angela Mollard made this claim and during her interview on the Australian morning programme Sunrise, she claimed, “They're talking about reducing their kid's involvement in royal duties."

"Well, if you think about it, Prince Charles wants a slimmed-down monarchy."

"Obviously George is going to be King, but after him, Charlotte and Louis are going to have to get a job. In this very slimmed-down monarchy, they are going to have to work."

"There are great fears that their children, the younger children will end up almost like Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, where they haven't really had roles."

Before concluding she added, "But they're trying to basically create a situation where they are capable of a proper job. I reckon they'll be alright, I reckon they'll land something. Can you imagine their references?"

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’
US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report
Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay

Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay
Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’

Ariana Grande sheds light on biggest ‘blessing and a curse’: ‘I can’t help it’
Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire

Alec Baldwin’s film ‘Rust’ halts production after prop gun fire
Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet

Princess Charlotte to ‘inherit’ precious Diana heirloom over Lilibet
Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident

Halyna Hutchins' colleague comments on Alec Baldwin's 'bizarre' prop gun incident
China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation

China arrests pianist Li Yundi over prostitution allegation
Kim Kardashian showered with wishes for 41st birthday celebrations

Kim Kardashian showered with wishes for 41st birthday celebrations
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘planning’ US visit to retain popularity

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘planning’ US visit to retain popularity

Latest

view all