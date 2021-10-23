 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Crew members at the set of "Rust" dialed 911 after a gun accident that left one woman dead, telling operators "we need help immediately."

The film's script supervisor made the phone call, and it's clear to hear the panic in her voice when she said 2 people were accidentally shot by a prop gun. 

The operator asks if a real bullet was fired from the gun, but the caller does not know what shot out.

The newly released call also gives some insight as to how people were shot, telling the dispatch it was during a rehearsal that the gun went off ... she does not know how serious the bleeding on either victim is.

Eventually, a male takes over the call from the film set, and let's the operator know both people are alert and a medic is tending to them ... but clearly, things took a turn for the worse.

Alec Baldwin reportedly pulled the trigger on the gun, which caused the accident ... 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins died at the hospital after being airlifted and Director Joel Souza was also struck, but was reportedly released from the hospital.

Baldwin released a statement Friday, saying, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

There have not yet been any arrests from the incident, and it continues to be investigated by the local sheriff, district attorney and OHSB.

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Beyonce shares special birthday tribute to Kim Kardashian, puts feud rumours to rest

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay

Confusion reigns over Queen Elizabeth's health after hospital stay
Swedish rapper Einar shot dead

Swedish rapper Einar shot dead
Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer

Alec Baldwin issues statement after fatally shooting cinematographer
K-pop BTS leaves Sony for Universal

K-pop BTS leaves Sony for Universal
Five facts about Alec Baldwin

Five facts about Alec Baldwin
Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’

Olivia Rodrigo channels troubled teen vibes for new MV ‘Traitor’
US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

US, UK diplomats urged to intervene after Meghan Markle's letter to US Congress

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fear’ for Charlotte, Louis’ future: ‘They’ll need jobs!’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘fear’ for Charlotte, Louis’ future: ‘They’ll need jobs!’
‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers

‘Squid Game’ star 001 finds ‘it hard to handle the volume’ of job offers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle never accepted ‘royal hierarchy’: report
Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay

Royal fans concerned over Queen Elizabeth’s health after hospital stay

Latest

view all