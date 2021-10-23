Alec Baldwin firing accident: Crew members call 911 for immediate help

Crew members at the set of "Rust" dialed 911 after a gun accident that left one woman dead, telling operators "we need help immediately."

The film's script supervisor made the phone call, and it's clear to hear the panic in her voice when she said 2 people were accidentally shot by a prop gun.

The operator asks if a real bullet was fired from the gun, but the caller does not know what shot out.

The newly released call also gives some insight as to how people were shot, telling the dispatch it was during a rehearsal that the gun went off ... she does not know how serious the bleeding on either victim is.

Eventually, a male takes over the call from the film set, and let's the operator know both people are alert and a medic is tending to them ... but clearly, things took a turn for the worse.

Alec Baldwin reportedly pulled the trigger on the gun, which caused the accident ... 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins died at the hospital after being airlifted and Director Joel Souza was also struck, but was reportedly released from the hospital.

Baldwin released a statement Friday, saying, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."

There have not yet been any arrests from the incident, and it continues to be investigated by the local sheriff, district attorney and OHSB.