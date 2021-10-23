 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
AFP

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

  • A former Facebook employee leaked information to the US authorities that can add to the giant social media company. 
  • The complaint is related with Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election. 
  • The former Facebook employee told the US lawmakers that the company put profits over safety.

SAN FRANCISCO: A former Facebook worker reportedly told US authorities Friday the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistleblower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.

The unnamed new whistleblower filed a complaint with US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission that could add to the company's woes, said a Washington Post report.

Facebook has faced a storm of criticism over the past month after former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies showing the company knew of potential harm stoked by its sites, prompting US lawmakers' to renew a push for regulation.

In the SEC complaint, the new whistleblower recounts alleged statements from 2017, when the company was deciding how to handle the controversy related to Russia's interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

"It will be a flash in the pan. Some legislators will get pissy. And then in a few weeks they will move onto something else. Meanwhile we are printing money in the basement, and we are fine," Tucker Bounds, a member of Facebook's communications team, was quoted in the complaint as saying, The Washington Post reported.

The second whistleblower signed the complaint on October 13, a week after Haugen's scathing testimony before a Senate panel, according to the report.

Haugen told lawmakers that Facebook put profits over safety, which led her to leak reams of internal company studies that underpinned a damning Wall Street Journal series.

The Washington Post reported the new whistleblowers SEC filing claims the social media giant's managers routinely undermined efforts to combat misinformation and other problematic content for fear of angering then US president Donald Trump or for turning off the users who are key to profits.

Erin McPike, a Facebook spokeswoman, said the article was "beneath the Washington Post, which during the last five years would only report stories after deep reporting with corroborating sources."

Facebook has faced previous firestorms of controversy, but that has not translated into substantial new US legislation to regulate social media.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun
What will Facebook's new name be?

What will Facebook's new name be?
Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp

Here is how you can send uncompressed photos on WhatsApp
Facebook plans to change its name: report

Facebook plans to change its name: report
You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these phones from November

Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service

Google announces Pixel 6 phone with new chip, subscription service
Here is how WhatsApp is improving calling experience

Here is how WhatsApp is improving calling experience
Believe it or not, WhatsApp can end your chat groups

Believe it or not, WhatsApp can end your chat groups
Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment

Apple worker says she was fired after leading movement against harassment
China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station
WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature

WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encrypted backups feature
Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok

Pakistan ranks 2nd for number of videos taken down by TikTok

Latest

view all