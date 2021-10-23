CTD guns down 9 alleged terrorists in Mastung

Masked CTD Balochistan officials stand alert with their weapons. Photo: File

QUETTA: Nine alleged terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire that took place Friday night, said a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department.



The militants opened fire on the CTD officials, causing them to respond effectively and in turn, kill 9 terrorists, confirmed the CTD spokesperson.

Weapons in a large quantity were also seized from the alleged militants, with the CTD spokesperson saying that nine Kalashnikov rifles, 20kg of explosive material, prima cord, detonator and RPG rockets were confiscated from them.