Jason Momoa reveals he was intimidated working on 'Dune' than any other film

The actor said he was scared during the shoot of the film, than on any other film he has done so far

Jason Momoa came forth revealing how he felt extremely scared and overwhelmed while working on film Dune.

The actor said he was scared during the shoot of the film, than on any other film he has done so far.

While speaking to Unilad, the 42-year-old said, “It wasn’t necessarily the role. It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”

Momoa added that being in front of the camera isn’t what spooks him; really, it’s the actors he’s surrounded by on set that he “looks up to.”

The Aquaman star said he traveled to real-life locations such as Abu Dhabi to film the first movie of the series.

“In ‘Dune,’ I’m truly in those places,” Momoa revealed, “There’s so many different worlds on this planet, and I’m thankful to go to these spots.”