WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

Photo: WABetainfo.com

WhatsApp is rolling out a new status update feature which will allow users to "undo" status updates they posted by mistake, says WABetainfo.com.



The development comes on the heels of WhatsApp's move to publish a new status update about view once.

"'Undo' allows quickly deleting a status update, that may have been posted by mistake," says WABetainfo.com.

A user can already delete a status update for everyone. However, with the undo status update option, it will become faster and more convenient for users to delete a status update they may have either posted by mistake or regret uploading it.

Note that, when you delete/undo a status update, you can even follow the deletion process now: when completed, WhatsApp will inform you that you deleted your status update.

This feature is available today for specific beta testers and more activations are planned for the next updates.