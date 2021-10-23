Lil Nas X to give surprise performance at Electric Daisy Carnival

Lil Nas X to give a surprise performance at Electric Daisy Carnival

The worlds largest dance event, Electric Daisy Carnival, has returned to Las Vegas this weekend after a gap of two years.

What has even doubled the hype of the event is the exciting news of Lil Nas X’s surprise appearance towards the end of the massive carnival.

According to the sources, the singer has decided ‘last minute’ to rock a few songs during Diplo’s performance at the EDC event.

Meanwhile, the heresay of Kid Laroi’s appearance at this cross-genre music festival is also making rounds on the internet.

Fans have been camping outside the location to not miss the event while for the global audience, the performances are expected to stream on the video sharing platform, Lomotif.