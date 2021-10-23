 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth ‘diving into work’ to ‘fill huge hole’ left by Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 23, 2021

Experts believe Queen Elizabeth has been using her royal work to help manage the heartache that’s resurfaced by Prince Philip’s passing.

This claim has been made by journalist Dawn Neesom and during her interview with the Jeremy Vine panel, she admitted, "She's 95 years old, she works incredibly hard, she is amazing - I wish I had half her energy at half her age.”

"I'm in awe of the amount of work she's carried out this year, especially since she lost Philip. I mean the man had been by her side literally since she was a young woman.”

"She's given her whole life to it and her example is brilliant, leading by example for her family. If I was her I'd be looking around at the rest of the family going 'I'll carry on a bit longer thank you very much chaps!'.”

"So I'm hoping that she does, God willing and God bless and I hope she really recovers and gets back to work. I think it's also good for her by the way, I think it's probably keeping her going, especially with the huge hole she must have in her life now without Philip."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Scott Disick spotted with new lady love after Kourtney Kardashian's engagement
DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison

DMX's alleged children count increases to 15 ahead of estate divison
Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’

Meghan Markle ‘red-faced’ over US policy plea reaction: ‘Bill’s already passed’
Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton ‘last hope’ for Firm against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music

Elton John dishes his idea of life after retirement from music
Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show

Khloé Kardashian announces release date of next Kar-Jenner show
Queen Elizabeth ‘needs to pace herself’ after hospital visit scare: expert

Queen Elizabeth ‘needs to pace herself’ after hospital visit scare: expert
UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew

UK courts acknowledge exchange of legal papers to Prince Andrew
‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report

‘Rust’ film crew protested safety conditions ‘hours before’ deadly incident: report
Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate and William to visit US to host Earthshot Prize 2022
Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud

Ludacris opens up on Vin Diesel & Dwayne Johnson feud
How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

How Prince Philip would have reacted to Queen Elizabeth's recent health battle

Latest

view all