 
entertainment
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince George, Archie to inherit major ‘royal destiny’ shut off to Charlotte, Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Prince George and Archie are reportedly in line to inherit a major density which Princess Charlotte and Lilibet will be kept away from.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne brought this claim forward.

During her candid chat with Express UK regarding Prince George and Archie’s future, she was quoted saying, "Archie will on the death of his father become Duke of Sussex.”

“Presently he is at liberty by convention to be called Earl of Dumbarton being his fathers senior subsidiary titles"

However, "At that moment, by law, Archie will become, whether he chooses to be or not, HRH Prince Archie of Sussex for life.”

But "At his death, the HRH dies too, he can pass on to any male heir the title Duke of Sussex, but not HRH or Prince. This comes from George V’s letters patent of 1917 regulating the HRH."

Meanwhile, the heir to the British throne, Prince George will automatically be granted the title of Duke of Cornwall once Prince William assumes control of the throne.

In light of this, it is safe to deduce that unless present laws of inheritance change, Princess Charlotte and Lilibet may draw the short end of the stick when it comes to their royal patronages in the future.  

More From Entertainment:

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage

Broadway’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’ plots a cautious return to the stage
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson in romantic ceremony

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins

‘Rust’ director breaks silence over ‘tragic’ death of Halyna Hutchins
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking collapse with ‘dangerous game’ with Archie, Lilibet
Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move

Queen ‘disappointed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry over christening move
Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker

Khloe Kardashian backs Kendall Jenner’s romance with Devin Booker
Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report

Prince George’s future ‘inherently limited and held hostage’: report
Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider

Queen ‘tired’ from a constant flow of lunches and dinners’: insider
‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Vibrant’ Halyna Hutchins remembered as police probe Alec Baldwin shooting
Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’

Dwayne Johnson’s Mana Mobile reaches Nashville: ‘My special place!’
‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting

‘Rust’ crew ‘didn’t feel safe’ on set before Alec Baldwin shooting
Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Kim Kardashian thanks fans for 'birthday love' with fashion A-game

Latest

view all