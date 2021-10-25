Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

Katie Price has opened up on drug-fuelled crash and released a statement via her worried family as she "acknowledges and takes full responsibility of the incident.



The 43-year-old former glamour model also appologised as friends and family feared for her health and career after her recent actions.

The mom-of-five is still at The Priory rehabilitation centre where she is continuing to receive treatment and is said to be making positive progress.



Katie Price was banned from driving at the time of September's crash, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving, one count of driving without insurance, and one count of driving while disqualified.