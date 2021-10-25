 
entertainment
Monday Oct 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits 'full responsibility' over incident

By
Web Desk

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Katie Price breaks silence on her drink-driving car crash, admits full responsibility over incident

Katie Price has opened up on drug-fuelled crash and released a statement via her worried family as she "acknowledges and takes full responsibility of the incident.

The 43-year-old former glamour model also appologised as friends and family feared for her health and career after her recent actions.

The mom-of-five is still at The Priory rehabilitation centre where she is continuing to receive treatment and is said to be making positive progress.

Katie Price was banned from driving at the time of September's crash, pleaded guilty to one count of drink-driving, one count of driving without insurance, and one count of driving while disqualified.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Bieber, shares her stunning snap with sweet caption

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey Bieber, shares her stunning snap with sweet caption
Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals

Angelina Jolie turns heads as she graces 16th Rome Film Festival premiere of Eternals
Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran tests positive for Covid-19
Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death

Halyna Hutchins' father does not blame Alec Baldwin for daughter's death
Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Armorer who gave Alec Baldwin loaded gun has history of 'carelessness'

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Princess Diana would be 'horrified' over movie, TV portrayals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may celebrate Christmas in UK
Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Halyna Hutchins husband pens touching note to late wife on social media

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins

Hailey Bieber 'heartbroken' over tragic loss of Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report

Alec Baldwin was not aware the prop gun had live rounds: Report
Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'

Jamie Lynn Spears shares her parents' reaction to teenage pregnancy: 'I know a doctor'
Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'

Tilly Ramsay fires back after radio show host calls her 'chubby'

Latest

view all