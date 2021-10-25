 
Jesse McCartney ties the knot with Katie Peterson

American singer Jessie McCartney has tied the knot with Katie Peterson on Saturday in California.

According to a report by People, the Because You Live crooner, 34, got hitched to Peterson at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California on Saturday.

The two were married by the bride’s uncle after which they exchanged vows they wrote themselves.

Speaking to People before his big day, the heartthrob said: “I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it.”

“It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night,” he added.

“I cry watching a Subaru commercial. That kind of sums it up for you. So I don’t know how I’m going to get through this… I get dewy, as they say.”

