Monday Oct 25 2021
After CM, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also resigns

Monday Oct 25, 2021

  • United Opposition nominates Bizenjo as next CM of Balochistan.
  • Jam Kamal had resigned from his post as CM a day earlier.
  • BAP says Kamal "saved the party" by resigning from office.

Following the resignation of Jam Kamal from the post of chief ministership, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, has also resigned from his post.

A day earlier, Jam Kamal Khan had resigned from the post of CM. Following his announcement, disgruntled members of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and the Opposition — who had gathered at Bizenjo's residence, celebrated their triumph by flashing a victory sign.

BAP spokesperson Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had said that Jam Kamal Khan had "saved the party" by resigning.

He said that the party will bring forward an experienced chief minister who will be available to serve the masses at all times.

Bizenjo for Balochistan CM

Meanwhile, the united Opposition has now decided to nominate Bizenjo as the new chief minister.

BAP interim president Zahoor Ahmed Buledi confirmed the development shortly after Bizenjo resigned from his post as the speaker.

Buledi said that he would also consult other coalition parties over the selection of a new leader of the House.

On the other hand, Khetran said all the coalition parties have nominated Bizenjo as the next chief minister. He said that consultations are underway with the PTI for the formation of a government. 

"We invite everyone to work together for the betterment of Balochistan," he said.

He further said that the last three years have passed and now they want to work together for the future of the province.

