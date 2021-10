Gwyneth Paltrow reveals what she thinks of Glenn Close slamming her Oscar win

Paltrow won the prestigious honour for her performance in 'Shakespeare In Love'

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed what she has to say about Glenn Close saying her 1999 Academy Award win did not make sense to her.



Paltrow won the prestigious honour for her performance in Shakespeare In Love.

Reacting to the same, she said, “I just heard this from you, Andy! I never heard about this,” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen on Thursday.

Cohen had asked Paltrow to react to Close’s remarks during a game of Plead the Fifth, in which celebrity guests are asked a series of questions but can only “plead the fifth” for one of them.

“Well, I guess I have to because I don’t know enough about it,” the Goop founder responded. “So I plead the fifth.”

For the unversed, Close said Paltrow did not deserve to win an Oscar back in 1999.

“I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I’ve never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know?” Close said at the time.

“I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in ‘Central Station’ and I thought, ‘What?’ It doesn’t make sense," she added, referring to Fernanda Montenegro, who was nominated alongside Paltrow during the 1999 Academy Awards.