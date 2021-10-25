WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

— Reuters.

In a bid to enhance the platform by introducing new features, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp has announced that it will soon roll out an "Undo" feature for status updates.

According to WABetainfo.com, the new feature will enable users to quickly delete a status update that they might have posted by mistake.

While users were already able to delete their status updates but the undo feature will now enable them to delete the status faster.

Screenshot via WABetainfo.com

"When you delete/undo a status update, you can even follow the deletion process now: when completed, WhatsApp will inform you that you deleted your status update," the website stated.

The feature has been rolled out to specific beta testers, while more activations will be available soon.