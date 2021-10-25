Pakistan expresses desire to maintain long-term, multi-domain relations with Canada

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour (L) speaking to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ on October 25, 2021. — ISPR.

COAS says Pakistan wishes to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with Canada.

Reiterates need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises.

Gilmour pledges to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Wendy Gilmour on Monday called on the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, a statement issued by the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) said.



According to the military's media wing, during the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields, the overall regional situation, and peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wish for a long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Canada.

COAS reiterated that there is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crises, together with coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people, the statement added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.