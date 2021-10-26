Kendall Jenner gives special reward to beau Devin Booker after Suns' win over the Lakers

Supermodel Kendall Jenner supported her basketball star beau Devin Booker during his team the Phoenix Suns' Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians was at the venue to witness the game, seating next to close friend Travis "Taco" Bennett, as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

The 25-year-old fashionista was overjoyed over the victory of her boyfriend's team as she sweetly kissed and hugged Booker, 24, after the Suns defeated the Lakers 115 to 105.

Friday's event wasn't the first time Jenner has supported her athlete beau on the court. Back in June, she attended a playoff game between the Lakers and the Suns, during which Booker led all scorers with a total 47 of points.



In June, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary with posts on their respective Instagram pages.