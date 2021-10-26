 
Rust movie crew cut corners on safety that led to Halyna Hutchins' death

Rust movie crew cut corners on safety that led to Halyna Hutchins death

The crew involved on the Rust movie set seems to have cut corners on safety.

This was expressed by Steve Wolf, who has worked in SFX and props in films for multiple decades, when speaking to TMZ.

He went on to narrate what could have gone horribly wrong that led to the death of Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin who accidentally fired a prop gun that was loaded with a real bullet.

"The lead armorer, Hannah Reed, was not experienced enough to handle the job," he said. 

"With that type of role on a set- one of the most important ones, especially if weapons are at play- it requires a certain authority and expertise Reed might not have had."

He added that the movie, which appeared to be a low budget flick, did a lot of corner cutting "like not waiting on actual prop guns, or opting for live ammo or not taking the extra steps to thoroughly check weapons before they're used."

