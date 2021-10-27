Camila Cabello announces to drop new collab song

 
American singer and songwriter Camila Cabello is all set to drop a new song on October 29 (Friday).

The 24-year-old “Don’t Go Yet” singer said she is collaborating with Tainy and Myke Towers for her upcoming song “Oh Na Na.”

“Oh na na with @myketowers and @tainy on Friday!” Camila Cabello said on social media while announcing her new venture. Reacting to Camila's post on her Instagram, Tainy expressed her excitement.  

Camila Cabello will release her song just over two months after her boyfriend Shawn Mendes dropped the track “Summer of Love” in collaboration with Tainy.

Camila Cabello has recently given a singing performance of her brand new song “La Buena Vida” from her upcoming album Familia. 

Watch her sing here: 


