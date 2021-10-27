 
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
Queen would be 'very disappointed' to miss COP26 conference, believes royal expert

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

British Queen Elizabeth II would be "very disappointed” to miss the climate event in Glasgow, said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Richard Fitzwilliams comments came after Buckingham Palace announced that the 95-year-old Queen will not attend the COP26 UN climate conference in Glasgow, after "advice to rest" from doctors following an overnight hospital stay.

Richard said the British sovereign would be "very disappointed” to miss the climate event.

"But I think it´s only a sensible taking into account the fact that she´s been advised to rest," he added.

A source close to the monarch told the Sunday Times that Elizabeth II was "exhausted" due to her busy schedule. According to the newspaper, she has given up her lunchtime gin and Dubonnet and her evening Martini on medical advice.

The queen worked a busy schedule in early October but cancelled a visit to Northern Ireland last week on medical advice.

On Thursday, she spent the night at the private Edward VII hospital in London for "preliminary investigations".

