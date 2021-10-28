Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie beamed alongside her kids as family united at UK screening of Eternals in London on Wednesday.



The 46-year-old actress was supported by her children Shiloh, 15, Zahara, 16, Vivienne, 13, Maddox, 20, and Knox, 13, at the lavish event of the UK screening of Eternals.

Angelina’s son Pax, 17, was the only member of her brood who was not in attendance on the red carpet.



The Maleficent star looked as glamorous as ever in a stunning monochrome ensemble which did wonders to accentuate her model-like frame.

The Eternals cast were out in full force on the blue carpet on Wednesday tonight for the UK premiere of the upcoming Marvel film.



Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden were among the A-list stars in attendance and they posed for pictures before heading in for the London screening.