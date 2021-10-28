 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Britney Spears questions the need to write fictional stories for biographies

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Britney Spears questions the need to write fictional stories for biographies
Britney Spears questions the need to write fictional stories for biographies

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and posed a question against the ‘shocking’ industry-standard where other people send in fictional scripts about a singer’s life, without consulting the singer themselves.

“You know it’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life but none of the scripts are even true, aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life?”

After a brief transition cut, Britney went on to detail a similar experience that has befallen Madonna and added, “Madonna also went on Jimmy Fallon as well and she said people are sending her scripts about the movies about her life and the scripts aren’t even true. What are they thinking?”

“[inaudible] I think about it I’m 39, Madonna’s 60 I’m not dead, what are they thinking?” the singer added before signing off.

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell dish on parenting advice that’s ‘often hidden’

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell dish on parenting advice that’s ‘often hidden’
Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate court's disqualification decision

Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie custody battle: High court upholds appellate court's disqualification decision
Standup comedy booming in Russia amidst mounting pressure on independent media

Standup comedy booming in Russia amidst mounting pressure on independent media
Alec Baldwin unlikely to be charged with a crime, claim legal experts

Alec Baldwin unlikely to be charged with a crime, claim legal experts
'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life

'Squid Game' director admits he loosely based characters on his own life
Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip

Jennifer Aniston looks slim fit as she shares her new clip
'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life

'Squid Game' characters drawn from director's life
Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie

Jennifer Lopez takes Ben Affleck's breath away with her new gorgeous selfie
Queen to face more shocks in near future

Queen to face more shocks in near future
Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer

Chris Evans expresses excitement as Disney drops Lightyear trailer
Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'

Elton John sheds light on his final tour 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road'
Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Angelina Jolie and kids grace star-studded blue carpet at Eternals UK premiere

Latest

view all