Britney Spears questions the need to write fictional stories for biographies

Britney Spears recently turned to social media and posed a question against the ‘shocking’ industry-standard where other people send in fictional scripts about a singer’s life, without consulting the singer themselves.

“You know it’s really puzzling to me is all these people are starting to send me all these scripts for my own life but none of the scripts are even true, aren’t I supposed to play the role in my own life?”

After a brief transition cut, Britney went on to detail a similar experience that has befallen Madonna and added, “Madonna also went on Jimmy Fallon as well and she said people are sending her scripts about the movies about her life and the scripts aren’t even true. What are they thinking?”

“[inaudible] I think about it I’m 39, Madonna’s 60 I’m not dead, what are they thinking?” the singer added before signing off.

