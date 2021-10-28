 
‘Squid Game’ director calls out LeBron James’ criticism: ‘Ever watched Space Jam 2?’

The director and creator of Squid Game refuses to take any flack against his life’s work and not even LeBron James came out Scott-free for his comments. 

The conversation surrounding the ending of Squid Game arose when the interviewer asked director Hwang about LeBron’s comments to The Guardian.

Director Hwang started off his reaction with a dig of his own and admitted, “Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2’?”

He also went on to add, “LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.”

“But I wouldn’t change my ending,” Director Hwang made clear.

“That’s my ending” and “If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel.”

‘I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

