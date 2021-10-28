Prince Harry 'went into panic mode' over Queen's sudden hospitalisation

Duke of Sussex 'went into panic mode,' after his grandmother was rushed to the hospital

Prince Harry, who has been living across the pond with Meghan Markle and his kids, felt devastated after learning of Queen Elizabeth's hospitalisation last week.



The helpless Duke of Sussex 'went into panic mode,' after his grandmother was rushed to the hospital over mounting health concerns, said a royal insider.

“He felt helpless being 5,000 miles away in Montecito, [California,] and has been checking-in non-stop with her,” the insider revealed.

The father of two still “feels guilty about not saying goodbye” in person to his grandfather Prince Philip before his death in April, the source explained.



“[He] would never forgive himself if the same thing happened with his beloved grandmother,” the insider told Us Weekly, noting that Harry is “hoping to go back home for Christmas with Meghan, if not before so that she can finally get to meet [her great granddaughter] Lilibet and see [great grandson] Archie again.”

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland and her appearance at COP26, after her doctors advised her to rest.