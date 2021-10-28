 
entertainment
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William ‘furious’ over Netflix’s Diana depiction on ‘The Crown’: ‘Never air it again!’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

Prince William ‘boiling in pure rage’ as Netflix greenlights shoot of ‘dramatized’ Panorama interview on The Crown.

An insider close to The Sun made this claim and while speaking to The Sun they were quoted saying, “The Crown’s creators see the interview as the keystone moment in series five.”

"To the writers, the stormy marriage between Charles and Di led up to her outpouring on Panorama, and the aftermath of that decision defined her final months.”

“They are making a huge investment in that. The Crown has a track record of delving into areas of the Royal Family's history they’d rather be left alone.”

Before concluding the source added, “It effectively established a false narrative which, for over a quarter of a century, has been commercialised by the BBC and others.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'went into panic mode' over Queen's sudden hospitalisation

Prince Harry 'went into panic mode' over Queen's sudden hospitalisation
Prince Harry ‘feeling helpless’ as Firm rallies behind sick Queen: source

Prince Harry ‘feeling helpless’ as Firm rallies behind sick Queen: source
People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘Squid Game’ bags nomination along with BTS, TXT

People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘Squid Game’ bags nomination along with BTS, TXT
Snoop Dogg buries the hatchet, ends rivalry with Eminem: 'I was wrong'

Snoop Dogg buries the hatchet, ends rivalry with Eminem: 'I was wrong'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘control’ their narrative: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry desperate to ‘control’ their narrative: report
‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga fall in love at first sight

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Adam Driver, Lady Gaga fall in love at first sight
Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction

Marvel covers artworks starring Stan Lee go up for blockchain auction
Meghan Markle shares rare details into Archie's relationships

Meghan Markle shares rare details into Archie's relationships
Squid Game spills the beans on his Netflix contract arrangements

Squid Game spills the beans on his Netflix contract arrangements
French Montana reacts to disrespectful 'Squid Game' meme: 'They got Amnesia'

French Montana reacts to disrespectful 'Squid Game' meme: 'They got Amnesia'
‘Squid Game’ director calls out LeBron James’ criticism: ‘Ever watched Space Jam 2?’

‘Squid Game’ director calls out LeBron James’ criticism: ‘Ever watched Space Jam 2?’

Latest

view all