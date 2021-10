Photo: Twitter

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education, Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday announced that the results of matric examination 2021 for the Science Group will be released on Friday, October 29, at 4pm.

According to a notification issued in this regard, students will be able to view their results on the website of the BSEK.



Meanwhile, students could also receive their results via SMS by sending their roll numbers to 8583, the notification said.