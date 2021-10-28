Queen 'extremely disappointed' after forgoing favourite pastime over health

The Queen is reportedly disappointed after she was advised to give up her favourite pastime due to her frail health.

A Balmoral source told The Sun that the Queen can no longer go riding due to "discomfort".

"She was in quite a bit of discomfort. She adores riding and it has been part of her ritual for most of her life," the source said.

"She has been extremely disappointed not to go riding since the beginning of September.”

However, the Queen’s will remains as she is willing to get back to her beloved hobby.

It is pertinent to mention that doctors have cautioned the Queen to limit her public engagements due to her health.

She was also recently hospitalised for the first time in eight years.