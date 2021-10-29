Bizenjo to be sworn in as new Balochistan CM today

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo elected unopposed as new chief minister of Balochistan.

PTI leader Yar Muhammed Rind withdrew his nomination papers in Bizenjo's favour.

To complete election process, Bizenjo will have to prove his majority by taking 33 votes in assembly session.

QUETTA: Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will take oath as the new chief minister of Balochistan in a swearing-in ceremony at Governor House, Quetta at 4pm today (Friday).



Governor Syed Zahoor Agha will administer the oath to Bizenjo, who has been elected unopposed as the Balochistan CM. The development took place a day after Bizenjo gained the support of PTI Parliamentary Leader Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who announced that he was pulling out of the race and backing Bizenjo for the CM's slot.

Besides Rind, no other candidate in the provincial assembly had filed nomination papers to contest against Bizenjo.

"We will go ahead in consultation with all and take benefit from the experiences of whoever remained the chief minister," Bizenjo said.

Designated CM Bizenjo said in a statement that he wanted to work with other leaders of the province. He said that he had even tried to contact former CM Jam Kamal. Bizenjo said he would announce the future policy of his government in tomorrow's assembly session.

After Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani resigned as the CM, the BAP nominated Bizenjo for the top slot. Meanwhile, the PTI's parliamentary party in the province named Rind for the position.



Bizenjo will have to get the votes of 33 members. After securing a majority vote, the Balochistan Assembly speaker will announce Bizenjo as the new CM of the province.

On Prime Minister Imran Khan's instructions, Senate Chairman Mir Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak had earlier reached Quetta to resolve the matter.