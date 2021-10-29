Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) best source of guidance: PM Imran Khan

PM Imran Khan chairs a progress review meeting on Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the survival of the country lies in strengthening moral values and the Seerat (blessed life) of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the best source of guidance for moral values.

The premier made these remarks while chairing a progress review meeting on Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority, which was attended by federal ministers Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Shafqat Mehmood, Dr Anis Ahmed, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali and Prof Ijaz Akram.

He emphasised that the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is of key importance for the improvement of ethics at the national level.

“It will be instrumental in ensuring the application of aspects of Seeratun Nabi (SAW) in practical life through research at school, college, university, media and international level,” he noted.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made in this regard. It was shared that the Authority Ordinance has been issued and the six-member board will be chaired by the prime minister himself, while the board members will include local and international researchers.

The prime minister contended that special care should be taken of merit during the appointment of members and that there should also be research on the Islamic family system and its positive effects on society.

The PM maintained that broadcast materials such as plays, cartoons and films will be produced to educate the younger generation about their culture and history, whereas, extensive work is being done in the country on Seeratun Nabi (SAW).

He explained that the authority’s goal is to bring together local and international efforts by coordinating this work while the authority will also help end sectarian divisions.

The authority will also help protect young people from rising social and moral evils, such as drug use, the meeting was told.