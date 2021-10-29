 
Lily Collins finds becoming a wife makes her ‘feel old’

Lily Collins recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed light on her newfound fear of looking older after marrying Charlie McDowell.

The actor shed some light on her emotions while speaking to Nylon and was also quoted saying, "It's so nice to be able to finally say that I'm a wife, [but] sometimes it makes me feel very old.”

During the course of her interview, the actor also spilled the beans on her ‘experince driven’ Honeymoon and added, “It was very reminiscent of the rolling hills and forests in England. We're both dual citizens, so it was something that we wanted to lean into.”

