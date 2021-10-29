 
Sci-Tech
Friday Oct 29 2021
WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature

WhatsApp logo. Photo: AFP
The Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp has announced its plans to roll out a new update for the app, using Novi, a digital wallet created by Facebook, WABetainfo reported Friday.

With the expected feature, Novi Payments, WhatsApp users may have a new secure way to exchange money with friends and family instantly.

The digital wallet requires no fees for instant money transfers and given that the privacy of users and their information is prioritised by Novi, the inclusion of the feature is “totally compatible with the principles of WhatsApp”.

However, the WhatsApp users cannot use the service currently because it is not available for the public yet as Whatsapp is testing how to integrate Novi into the app.

The tests are between the developers so the time of the arrival of this update for the public is not certain. 


