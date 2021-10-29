Four dead, six injured in Karachi explosion

 
  • Central SSP says "initial investigation suggests that the explosion inside the electricity room did not result from a mischief".
  • Says "the room where the explosion occurred didn't have a gas cylinder installed."
  • The police say it is premature to comment about the nature of the explosion.

KARACHI: An explosion at a CNG station near Abdullah College in Karachi's North Nazimabad area left four dead and six injured, police said Friday.

Police said that the injured people include a woman. 

Central SSP Malik Murtaza said that the blast took place inside the electricity room of the fuel pump.

He said that an "initial investigation suggests that the explosion did not result from a mischief".

"The room where the explosion occurred didn't have a gas cylinder installed," said SSP Murtaza.

The police further added that it is premature to comment about the nature of the explosion. However, a gas leak is suspected to be the reason behind the explosion, they added. 

Per the police, the report of the Bomb Disposal Squad will reveal the facts.

Sources within the rescue services said that the deceased and the wounded have been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment and medico-legal formalities, respectively. 

