 
pakistan
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Brace yourself: Petrol may rise by another Rs6.5, diesel by Rs8 from Nov 1, sources say

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

The government is likely to increase petroleum prices by Rs8 from November 1. Photo: file
The government is likely to increase petroleum prices by Rs8 from November 1. Photo: file     

  • The government may once again hike rates of petrol and other petroleum products by up to Rs8 from November 1, say sources.
  • Petrol prices could go up by up to Rs6.5 per litre for the next 15 days, while the rates of diesel may go up by Rs8. 
  • The Ministry of Finance will take the final decision about fuel prices after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

ISLAMABAD: Days after announcing a massive hike in petroleum prices, the government may once again increase fuel prices by up to Rs8 from November 1, well-informed sources told Geo News Saturday.

On October 16, the government had increased the per litre cost of petrol by Rs10.49 and high-speed diesel by Rs12.44 for the next fortnight.

According to sources, the government may increase petrol prices by up to Rs6.5 per litre for the next 15 days, while the rates of diesel may go up by Rs8. 

The Ministry of Finance will take a final decision about fuel prices after consultation with Prime Minister Imran Khan, said the sources.

If a decision is taken in line with recommendations, it will take the official price of petrol to Rs144.29 per litre. The price to end consumers may be slightly higher to account for freight charges. 

Related items

Fluctuations in POL prices in the country depend on adjustments to taxes, fluctuations in oil prices in the international market and the rupee/dollar exchange rate.

Keeping in view the rise in oil prices in the world market and the dollar’s value till October 26, the government ought to set new rates for petroleum products, the sources added.

Currently, the government is charging Rs5.62 per litre as a levy on petrol and Rs5.14 on diesel, the sources added.

More From Pakistan:

An array of troubles: What lies ahead for the prime minister?

An array of troubles: What lies ahead for the prime minister?
Karachi commissioner forms body to select demolition firms to raze Nasla Tower

Karachi commissioner forms body to select demolition firms to raze Nasla Tower
Former PAF chief stresses need for pragmatically taking ties with US forward

Former PAF chief stresses need for pragmatically taking ties with US forward
Proscribed TLP’s march: President Arif Alvi seeks Ulema’s help to end protests

Proscribed TLP’s march: President Arif Alvi seeks Ulema’s help to end protests
11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi police promoted to inspector rank

11 lady sub-inspectors of Karachi police promoted to inspector rank
Four dead, six injured in Karachi explosion

Four dead, six injured in Karachi explosion
FBISE to announce SSC Part 1 result on Nov 2

FBISE to announce SSC Part 1 result on Nov 2
'Tell your people to return home,' Fawad Chaudhry warns TLP protestors' families

'Tell your people to return home,' Fawad Chaudhry warns TLP protestors' families
6 protests, 6 agreements: A timeline of TLP protests

6 protests, 6 agreements: A timeline of TLP protests
I have been seeing Maryam Nawaz as 'prime minister' since we got married: Captain Safdar

I have been seeing Maryam Nawaz as 'prime minister' since we got married: Captain Safdar
'Door not yet shut on talks with TLP,' Sheikh Rasheed says after National Security Committee huddle

'Door not yet shut on talks with TLP,' Sheikh Rasheed says after National Security Committee huddle
Daily COVID-19 death count in Pakistan sees minor increase

Daily COVID-19 death count in Pakistan sees minor increase

Latest

view all