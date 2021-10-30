 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry clap back against vaccine equity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have called out Big Pharma over their attempts to widen the global vaccine equity with a scathing comeback.

The Sussex’s made this claim alongside WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the G20 Summit, via an open letter.

There they wrote, “When the leaders of the world's wealthiest nations met at the G7 Summit in June, they collectively announced that 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines would be sent to low- and low-and-middle-income countries to help vaccinate the world. Pharmaceutical companies have pledged almost the same.”

The letter is available to read on WHO’s official website and it goes on to say, "Yet, as several nations still don't even have enough vaccines for their own health workers, the world is left asking: Where are the doses?"

"Of the almost 7 billion doses that have been administered globally, just 3 percent of people in low-income countries have had a jab so far. Where are the rest?"

"COVAX, the initiative designed to help achieve fair global access to COVID vaccines, has been promised 1.3 billion doses to be donated for the low-income countries it supports, yet it has been able to ship only 150 million — 11.5 percent — to date. Where are the rest.”

The concluding statement drove the point home even further and read, "Each dose represents a real person — a mother, father, daughter, or son — who could have been protected," they said. "Each of us come from very different places, backgrounds, and life experiences, but we share a common goal: to tackle global inequity."

More From Entertainment:

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'

John Krasinski, Ryan Reynolds to share screen space in 'Imaginary Friends'
'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests

'Rust' film armorer says producers ignored her safety requests
Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘struggles’ over self-image without Meghan Markle
Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’

Prince Andrew’s lawyers accuse Virginia Giuffre of suing him ‘to achieve another payday’
BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

BTS receive nominations for 2021 American Music Awards
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid bent on co-parenting Khai despite split

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship

Sam Asghari reminds Britney Spears of their relationship
Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam

Hybe Labels ‘taking legal action’ against BTS inspired cryptocurrency scam
Alec Baldwin’s ‘key role’ in shooting investigation unearthed: report

Alec Baldwin’s ‘key role’ in shooting investigation unearthed: report
Madonna ‘never questions’ her age while performing

Madonna ‘never questions’ her age while performing
Jake Paul sneers at Gigi Hadid's old tweet defending ex Zayn Malik

Jake Paul sneers at Gigi Hadid's old tweet defending ex Zayn Malik

Latest

view all