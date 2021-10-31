 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Daily COVID-19 case count in Pakistan under 1,000 for two straight weeks

Sunday Oct 31, 2021

  • Pakistan reports 733 more COVID-19 infections during last 24 hours, NCOC data shows. 
  • The number of active cases now stands at 23,094.
  • COVID-19 claims another 11 lives over last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 733 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,273,078, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 733 people tested positive for the virus after 48,192 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 1.52%.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus claimed another 11 lives in Pakistan during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 28,449. The number of active cases now stands at 23,094.

The country has reported a daily case count of less than 1,000 for the 14th consecutive day today (Sunday). Moreover, the country reported a positivity rate below 2% for the 14th straight day today as well.

Pakistan is reporting 628 new infections on average each day, 11% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 103,514,198 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.9% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 621,689 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 70 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

