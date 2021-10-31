 
Sunday Oct 31 2021
Meghan Markle mother keeps her tweets protected

While Thomas Markle, the father of the Duchess of Sussex, is known for making headlines for his controversial statements about his daughter and son-in-lawn, Doria , the mother of Meghan Markle  is "calming and supportive" presence in the Duchess' life.

Doria Ragland is the mother of Meghan Markle, the former American actress who married Prince Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, in 2018.

While Doria has no presence on Instagram account, she uses a Twitter account where her tweets are "protected".

She follows 57 people and is followed by 148 people on the microblogging website.

Thomas Markle, Meghan's estranged father, last month pleaded with his daughter to let him see his grandchildren.

He told ITV´s Good Morning Britain programme that "we´re at a point where I think both of us, we should grow up, talk, make up for the sake of the children."

"This is ridiculous, almost four years, it´s crazy," he said.

He is yet to meet grandson Archie, born in 2019, or granddaughter Lilibet, who was born in June.

"My message for the kids is that they have two loving families," he said.

"Their great grandmother is the Queen of England, and I think it´s important for them to know that they have two families and eventually they´re going to grow up and they´re going to want to know more about them."

