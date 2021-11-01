Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson set tongues wagging with their latest outing

Kim Kardashian West left fans guessing about her romantic relationship with Pete Davidson as she enjoyed outing with him on Sunday.

The Keeping up With Kardashians star and Pete, 27, were recently seen enjoying fun-filled moments at Knott's Scary Farm in California.

A media outlet, citing source, claimed that Kim and Pete are not romantically involved with each other and Kim isn't trying to hide anything.

Kim's fans took no time to respond as they seemed to be prince and princess on their auspicious occasion.

The 41-year-old beauty has not shared her thoughts about Kim Kardashian's relationship with others.

Kim previously revealed that it'll take time before she can commit to another relationship, following her split from Kanye West.