Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreate iconic scene of 1993 movie True Romance

Kourtney Kardashian left fans in awe with their romantic thoughts, dressing up as Clarence and Alabama from Quentin Tarantino's 1993 movie True Romance.



Travis and Kourtney looked every inch the cool couple for Halloween as they took on the roles of Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette).

The renowned romantic show written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott has long been a favourite for fancy outfit ideas around the holiday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a blonde wig to play Arquette's call girl character Alabama, while Travis covered up his tattoos and wore a wig to play Christian Slater.



Kourtney captioned the pictures with a quote from Alabama to prove herself a big fan of the movie.

Kim Kardashian 's sister captioned: 'Amid the chaos of that day, when all I could hear was the thunder of gunshots, and all I could smell was the violence in the air, I look back and am amazed that my thoughts were so clear and true, that three words went through my mind endlessly, repeating themselves like a broken record: you're so cool, you're so cool, you're so cool.'

