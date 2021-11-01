Kendall Jenner pays 'sweet tribute' to boyfriend Devin Booker on his birthday

Kendall took to Instagram Story to wish her beau on the special occasion

Kendall Jenner made a lovely gesture on Devin Booker's 25th birthday by paying a heartfelt tribute to him.



On October 30, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram Story to wish her beau on the special occasion.

In the post, the two can be seen hugging on a lounge chair while snapping a shot together. "Happy birthday, best friend," Kendall wrote in a heart emoji beside a selfie of herself lying down against the NBA player and poking her tongue out.



In response, The NBA star tweeted, "Quarter-century."

The couple has been dating each other for almost a yar now.

Kendall even went to Devin's team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend to cheer him up.

According to Insider, they have "practically moved in" together, cohabitating at Kendall's home in Los Angeles.