Monday Nov 01 2021
Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Alec Baldwin celebrates Halloween amid Halyna Hutchins tragedy

Even amid tragedy Alec Baldwin has kept the Halloween spirit as he enjoyed it with his family.

In photos shared by the actor’s wife Hilaria Baldwin on her Instagram, it showed him celebrating with the family as they dressed up their costumes.

"Parenting through this has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today, we rallied to give them a holiday. Last min costumes…a little hodge-podge…but they were so happy and that warmed my mama heart. Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos," Hilaria captioned the post. 

The celebration comes after Alec accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set with a prop gun that was loaded with a live round. 

Take a look:



