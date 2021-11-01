 
world
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
AFP

Pakistan court acquits Czech model imprisoned in drugs case

By
AFP

Monday Nov 01, 2021

Pakistani police escort Czech model Tereza Hluskova after the court decision to sentence her to eight years and eight months in prison for attempted heroin smuggling, in Lahore on March 20, 2019. — AFP/File
Pakistani police escort Czech model Tereza Hluskova after the court decision to sentence her to eight years and eight months in prison for attempted heroin smuggling, in Lahore on March 20, 2019. — AFP/File

  • Tereza Hluskova was arrested in Lahore in January 2018.
  • Hluskova was arrested for trafficking nine kilogrammes of heroin.
  • The model had filed an appeal in April 2019.

PRAGUE: A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan in 2019 has been acquitted, the Czech foreign ministry said Monday, citing her lawyer.

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the airport in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore for trafficking nine kilogrammes of heroin in January 2018.

Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she was trying to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates.

Hluskova, who was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison along with a fine in March 2019, has insisted someone had placed the drugs in her suitcase.

She filed an appeal in April 2019.

"Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan," the foreign ministry said in a tweet.

"A release from prison should follow within days after the verdict has been processed," it added.

More From World:

Japan PM Kishida boosted by surprisingly comfortable election win

Japan PM Kishida boosted by surprisingly comfortable election win
Thousands of Sikhs vote for Khalistan in referendum in UK

Thousands of Sikhs vote for Khalistan in referendum in UK
Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first public appearance

Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada makes first public appearance

Crisis with Lebanon rooted in Hezbollah dominance: Saudi foreign minister

Crisis with Lebanon rooted in Hezbollah dominance: Saudi foreign minister
'I was raped by CIA medics': Guantanamo detainee sentenced after detailing brutal torture

'I was raped by CIA medics': Guantanamo detainee sentenced after detailing brutal torture
Envoy expelled, imports banned as Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic crisis worsens

Envoy expelled, imports banned as Saudi-Lebanon diplomatic crisis worsens
30 arrested as Hindu mob tries to interrupt Muslims offering prayers in India

30 arrested as Hindu mob tries to interrupt Muslims offering prayers in India
Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal
UK teen gets 35 years of imprisonment for devil-pact double murder

UK teen gets 35 years of imprisonment for devil-pact double murder
Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan

Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in Pakistan
TLP supporters stage protest in London

TLP supporters stage protest in London
'Indians celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition'

'Indians celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition'

Latest

view all