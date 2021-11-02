Jennifer Lopez shuns Ben Affleck as she celebrates Halloween with her kids

Superstar Jennifer Lopez had great fun with her children as she celebrated Halloween at home without her beau Ben Affleck.



The Hustlers star looked amazing as she enjoyed fun-filled moments with her children, giving glimpse at her massive kitchen in adorable family video.

Lopez, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday and shared the video to mesmerise fans. In the clip, her son Max could be seen grabbing a pack of Oreos out of their freezer to create the confection as she stirred up the ingredients on the stove in a small pot.

The mom-of-two was all smiles without her beau as she cooked and danced around the kitchen with her loved ones.

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning as she rocked a bralette and sweatpants. She accessorized the casual-cool look with diamond stud earrings and a gold chain necklace and wore her hair in a ponytail. JLo whipped up a sweet Halloween treat for her kids in her stunning kitchen.