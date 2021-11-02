Britney spears found dead and cuffed on floor in Halloween pics

Music icon Britney Spears left fans in shock with her Halloween photos, showing her 'dead' and cuffed on the floor.

Spears apparently tried to express her years-long suffering by staging a murder mystery scene for Halloween but some of her fans questioned her actions.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pop star shared some heart-retching pics that left fans scratching their heads.

In the pics, the 39-year-old singer can be seen lying on the floor of her mansion in handcuffs and covered in blood.



Many of her 35.7 million followers weren't impressed by her choice of costume and scene and dropped questions in the comments section.

It was clear that the pictures were staged and the blood was fake, some users still took to the comments section to share their concerns, with one wrote: "ummm," while another said: "Britney wth is this?"

Britney Spears' fans , friends and followers weren't sure what to make of their favourite singer's Halloween post as they took no time to ask the reason for doing so.

The singer explained: "I'm saying in a crazy world like we have today that it's pretty important to stay safe !!! Like we did for Covid y'all !!!!! But still have fun ... I mean dug !!!! It's been 13 years for me so I'm a little rusty !!!! Ma and dad can I drive my car now ??? JUST KIDDING ... but seriously, can I play now ????"



Britney spears' post comes shortly after Michael Jackson's son Prince had revealed that his dad would have supported the Free Britney campaign.