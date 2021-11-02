 
Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: file
  • Fawad Chaudhry thanks the country’s media for playing a responsible role amid the recent TLP crisis. 
  • Journalism is about telling the truth with responsibility, says the information minister. 
  • Fawad says mainstream media demonstrated responsibility and caution in the recent crisis.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday thanked the country’s media for playing a responsible role amid the recent crisis relating to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) march towards Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said,“ I wanted to thank the mainstream media on the behalf of the Information Ministry for demonstrating responsibility and caution in the recent crisis.”

“If the media does not show responsibility in such crises, the problems of governments can aggravate,” he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said that journalism is about telling the truth with responsibly.

PEMRA bans proscribed outfit's media coverage

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had barred TV channels from covering any activity of the proscribed outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

An official notification issued by the PEMRA had said that the restriction has been imposed under the Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisements) Code of Conduct, 2015, which prohibits covering proscribed organisations.

"Ministry of Interior had declared the TLP as a proscribed organisation for being engaged in act of terrorism [...]" on April 15, 2021, the statement had read.

According to the statement, all satellite TV channels, FM radio stations and distribution services networks (cable TV operators and Internet Protocol television) had been directed to stop disseminating information about the proscribed outfit.

