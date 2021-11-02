 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Explosion leaves 11 injured in Balochistan’s Kharan

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

Photo: file
Photo: file   
  • At least 11 people suffered injuries in a motorcycle bomb blast in Kharan district of Balochistan.
  • The bomb was planted in a bike parked near the Chief Chowk in Kharan.
  • “The cowardly attacks of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve,” says Balochistan CM.

QUETTA: At least 11 people suffered injuries in a motorcycle bomb blast on Tuesday in the Kharan district of Balochistan, said police.

The explosion occurred near Chief Chowk in Kharan, the police officials said, adding that the bomb was planted in a bike parked near the chowk.

After being informed, rescue and police officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Kharan for medical treatment. Two vehicles and several shops were damaged in the blast, said the police. 

Balochistan CM condemns blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the explosion and ordered investigations into the incident. He maintained that the anti-state elements wanted to sabotage peace in the province.

“The cowardly attacks of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

TLP agreement: Govt decides to withdraw appeal against Saad Rizvi’s release

TLP agreement: Govt decides to withdraw appeal against Saad Rizvi’s release
CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away
Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis

Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis
Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level

Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level
Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi

Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi
T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan

T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan
‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan

‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today
Govt agreement with TLP can be made public in 10 days: Maulana Bashir Farooqui

Govt agreement with TLP can be made public in 10 days: Maulana Bashir Farooqui
Operation to restore NBP's system underway after cyberattack

Operation to restore NBP's system underway after cyberattack
PM Imran Khan to announce 'Mega Relief Package' as inflation surges

PM Imran Khan to announce 'Mega Relief Package' as inflation surges

Latest

view all