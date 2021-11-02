Explosion leaves 11 injured in Balochistan’s Kharan

Photo: file

At least 11 people suffered injuries in a motorcycle bomb blast in Kharan district of Balochistan.

The bomb was planted in a bike parked near the Chief Chowk in Kharan.

“The cowardly attacks of terrorists cannot weaken our resolve,” says Balochistan CM.

QUETTA: At least 11 people suffered injuries in a motorcycle bomb blast on Tuesday in the Kharan district of Balochistan, said police.



The explosion occurred near Chief Chowk in Kharan, the police officials said, adding that the bomb was planted in a bike parked near the chowk.

After being informed, rescue and police officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Kharan for medical treatment. Two vehicles and several shops were damaged in the blast, said the police.

Balochistan CM condemns blast

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the explosion and ordered investigations into the incident. He maintained that the anti-state elements wanted to sabotage peace in the province.

